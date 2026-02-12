The Seattle Seahawks took a big swing when they made a midseason trade to acquire wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints, and it paid off in a big way.

While Shaheed wasn't a high-volume target for this Seattle team, but he added an element of explosiveness to an offense that desperately needed it during its run to the Super Bowl. That was evident right at the start of the NFC title game against the Rams, when Shaheed's big catch down the right sideline set the tone for Seattle on its opening field goal drive.

Shaheed was also a revelation on special teams for the Seahawks as a return man, taking a punt to the house in the regular season against the Rams and returning a kickoff for a touchdown against the Falcons. He kept that up in the playoffs, starting Seattle's Super Bowl run with a 95-yard kick return touchdown to open the Divisional Round against the 49ers.

Now, however, Shaheed is a free agent after the Seahawks essentially acquired him as a rental at the deadline. Seattle will likely try to keep him, especially given the fact that the Seahawks gave up a fourth- and fifth-round pick to get him, but the Seahawks also have a number of other free agents that they will want to keep around, including star running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

If Shaheed does end up leaving Seattle, where could he land?

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era with Klint Kubiak as head coach and, presumably, Fernando Mendoza at quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas was the worst team in football last season, but Kubiak is entering what is essentially a blank slate with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty on the offense.

Bowers will be the top pass-catcher on this offense next season, but having someone that can stretch the field vertically and create space for Bowers and others underneath will be paramount for Las Vegas. Shaheed could be just the right guy to fit that mold as one of the fastest receivers in football, and the Raiders will have cap space to make it worth his while.

It is also a logical fit for Shaheed to follow Kubiak. The speedster played for Kubiak in New Orleans and in Seattle this last fall, so it's clear there is a good relationship there. That makes this a logical fit, especially if Shaheed is willing to commit to a rebuilding team with a Super Bowl ring already under his belt.

The Bears exceeded all expectations for themselves this season, winning the NFC North crown and making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, nearly knocking off the Rams to reach the conference title game.

However, the Bears won't be naive to the fact that they have to keep adding to their formula to maintain their spot at the top of one of the toughest divisions in football. Adding another wide receiver, especially with DJ Moore potentially on the way out, would be a great way to do that. Shaheed would be a great complement to Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland in the passing game, and his speed would add an extra element that defenses would need to account for.

It's easy to imagine Shaheed playing the same role in Chicago's offense that Jameson Williams did for Ben Johnson in Detroit, which makes this a seamless fit. Chicago should be all over this one when Shaheed hits the open market.

The Bills very nearly made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game this season, but that doesn't mask the deficiencies that Josh Allen tried his best to cover up on this offense.

The Bills had one of the worst receiving cores in the NFL all season, so much so that they were depending on Brandin Cooks as one of their top targets in the playoffs. Yes, the playoffs in 2026. While Cooks made some big plays for Buffalo, that's not where you want to be if you're a team gunning for a Super Bowl.

Khalil Shakir is a keeper, and Buffalo has a nice crop of tight ends, but Shaheed would add an element of speed and explosiveness that this team just hasn't had in a while. Joe Brady is sticking around as the new head coach after being promoted, so the offensive structure will look pretty similar in Orchard Park.

Josh Allen has one of the best arms in the league, and it would be a whole lot of fun to see him get to use it with a deep threat like Shaheed in the lineup.