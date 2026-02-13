The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. Josh Allen is not getting any younger. The Bills' postseason loss to the Denver Broncos cost head coach Sean McDermott his job.

In his place, Buffalo promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach. Generally, with any head coach change, there is an overhaul of the coaching staff. On Friday, the Bills announced the hiring of 20 assistants, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Among them is former Broncos head coach John Fox, who was named a Senior Assistant Coach.

Fox led Denver to Super Bowl XLVIII. That was Peyton Manning's record-setting year when he threw 55 touchdown passes. Unfortunately for Fox and the Broncos, they were decimated by the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, 43-8.

The Bills have announced the hiring of 20 assistants to the team’s staff ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6bHWbVERm5 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

Another notable is Kyle Shurmur as the Assistant Quarterbacks coach. Shurmur is the son of the late Fritz Shurmur, who was on the Super Bowl-winning staff of the 1996 Green Bay Packers.

Reactions from McDermott's firing have ranged from outrage to understanding. Bills players have stood up for their former coach, while other members of the organization appeared to throw McDermott under the bus, particularly relating to drafting wide receiver Keon Coleman.

But Brady since squashed that, making it clear that he was central in that decision.

The Bills are still in search of their first Super Bowl title. They reached and lost four straight in the early 1990s with Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense. The franchise is yet to make a return to the game's biggest stage. So long as they have Josh Allen under center, the window is open. But time is passing, and the fans can only take so much heartbreak.