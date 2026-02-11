The Buffalo Bills have had a busy offseason, firing Sean McDermott as head coach after their playoff loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. The Bills have since promoted former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the role, as they look to continue maximizing the talents of former league MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

The next big step for the Bills will be the upcoming NFL Draft, and recently, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates projected the team to select Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods with their number 26 overall pick.

“Woods is a polarizing evaluation for scouts. He's an explosive, twitchy, powerful defensive tackle with natural disruption skills. But there's a worry about his shorter frame/arms, and his skill set did not often lead to production (only five sacks in three college seasons),” noted Yates.

However, Yates also pointed out that “He's an urgent and sudden player who can impact both a pass rush and run defense.”

The run defense was a major area of concern for the Bills this past season, as they were among the worst units in the NFL in that department.

While Woods might not be the most physically imposing player in this draft, he does have a ton of athletic upside, and theoretically still has room to grow into his frame as he gets older.

Stopping the run more consistently would go a long way in helping the Bills finally break through and reach a Super Bowl in the Allen era. While Allen was certainly not faultless in the team's loss to the Broncos, he could also use some more help on the offensive side of the ball, as the Bills currently have one of the more uninspiring receiving cores in the NFL landscape.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh.