Following the conclusion of Super Bowl 60, Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins's bad history with airplanes continues. He recently opened up and accused the employees of the airline JetBlue stole his fiancée's jewelry. He claimed that the staff stole items from his fiancée's bag during a recent flight from Los Angeles to Ft Lauderdale.

Dawkins noted jewelry and a Rolex watch was stolen from her bag. In a rant on social media, which is going viral now, Dawkins openly called out and bashed JetBlue's lack of security and his bad experience.

“[Jet Blue] makes no sense for security. I spent 10k to give my family an experience and put them all on first class [Jet Blue] Mint from LA to Fort Lauderdale And employees steal my fiancés Jewlery out of her bag. Rolex Watches,” Dawkins wrote.

Shortly after, in a statement to WIVB News 4, JetBlue announced that it already begun an investigation into the matter and was taking things seriously. “We take these reports very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. In addition to conducting a comprehensive internal review, we will coordinate closely with law enforcement and other airport authorities to support their efforts and help ensure the issue is fully addressed.”

Dawkins' fiancée, Daiyaana Muhammad, is a model and a registered nurse. However, she has not yet officially shared anything or publicly addressed the unfortunate situation. Dawkins, 31, has been with the Bills since 2017 and recently completed nine years with the team. He shares three children with Muhammad. She and her kids also appeared in the Hard Knocks season 20 premiere.