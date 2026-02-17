The NFL season is officially over, and the Buffalo Bills can now look toward next season with Joe Brady at the helm. Who will the team bring in to help Josh Allen in his quest for a Super Bowl? Here is the Bills’ post-Super Bowl 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup so we can see what the pundits are predicting for April.

Bills mock drafts generally fall into one of two categories at this point in the offseason. Based on the team’s needs and the available talent pools at each position, most draft gurus have Buffalo either taking a defensive lineman or a wide receiver. Early on the pre-draft process, these mocks almost exclusively went WR, but with Jim Leonhard now in the fold, EDGE is getting more action.

Note: This Bills’ 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock drafts that were released after the Super Bowl, on Feb. 8 or later.

EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

No one doubts Ahkeem Mesidor’s ability to rush the passer. The Hurricanes’ edge was excellent this season, often outshining likely top-10 pick Rueben Bain Jr. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge would be a perfect fit as an outside linebacker in Leonhard’s new 3-4 scheme.

The biggest problem here is Mesidor’s age, which will be 25 on draft day. That means by his second contract, he will be 30. Well, when that happens, Josh Allen will be 35, making Mesidor’s production over the next five seasons way more important than the five after that.

Ultimately, this puts the Bills in a unique position to be able to draft a talent like Mesidor in the mid-20s and not have to worry about the downside that comes with his age.

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

This T.J. Parker pick is in the same vein as Mesidor, in that he is a higher-risk, higher-reward pick who the Bills can afford to take a gamble on because of their situation. Parker showed off what seems like his ceiling and his floor during his final two years at Clemson.

In 2024, Parker was a game-wrecker, putting up 11.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for a loss, and six forced fumbles. If the Bills get that player, it could be a game-changer on defense, not having to rely on over-the-hill pass rushers staying healthy all season to get pressure.

However, in 2025, the whole Clemson defense suffered, and Parker dropped to 5.0 sacks, 9.6 TFLs, and no forced fumbles. This is why he may be available at pick No. 26. If he is, and this season is closer to what he’ll be in the NFL, that’s OK, too.

At worst, Parker seems like a starting OLB in the Bills' new system who will be solid against the run and offer some position versatility, with the ability to line up further inside at times. That’s not bad at 26. And if he’s truly the 2024 Parker and the 2025 Tigers just sucked that out of him, this could be a real steal.

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Field Yates, ESPN

Parker’s running-mate with the Tigers, Peter Woods, is an interesting pick here. Like his former teammate, Woods was much better in 2024, going from 8.5 to 3.5 TFLs in 2025. So while this is an upside pick that makes sense in a vacuum, it also reeks of a national media pundit who isn’t dialed in on what the Bills truly need.

Moving from a 4-3 to a 3-4 under Leonhard, the Bills will be kicking almost all of their DTs out to DE with a healthy Ed Oliver and impressive 2025 rookie Deone Walker taking the starting spots.

A big, space-eating nose tackle should be in the Bills' 2026 NFL Draft menu at some point, but probably not in Round 1. Woods is not that player anyway, so taking him here over an EDGE or a WR doesn’t make a ton of sense.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington *projected trade with Dallas Cowboys*

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

This 2026 Bills’ NFL Mock Draft roundup selection is an interesting one for two reasons. One is that it is the first trade predicted in a major mock draft, and two, it signals what a lot of draft experts are predicting right now, which is a run on WRs happening before the Bills pick at 26.

Post Super Bowl and ahead of the combine, there seems to be a clear top-tier of wideouts in this draft. Carnell Tate, Malachai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, and Denzel Boston are in one tier, and then there is a drop off.

If Brandon Beane believes this, too, he may trade up and try to get the last guy in that tier, who is likely Boston. Beane seems to love trading up, despite evidence that this strategy doesn’t work for him or almost anybody else.

At best, drafting Boston would give the Bills a big, physical (although not that fast) pass-catcher who has the tools to become an A.J. Brown-type WR1. At worst, he’s Keon Coleman 2.0, and that would be tough to deal with.

WR Malachai Fields, Notre Dame

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Malachai Fields is an interesting pick here, as he hasn’t been in the first round in many (if any) NFL 2026 NFL Mock Draft predictions to this point. However, as Daniel Jeremiah points out, he had an excellent Senior Bowl week, and at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, he is the big target many fans are clamoring for.

The former Fighting Irish pass-catcher needs to continue to impress at the combine in order to get into the 20s. His lack of separation off the line is an issue that may be caused by a lack of explosive burst. If he does run a high-end 40 for his size, this is a realistic pick.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Gordon McGuiness, PFF; Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

While Boston is the physical specimen and tools pick, and Fields is the postseason riser pick, Omar Cooper Jr. could be the outside-the-box pick that pays off huge for the Bills.

At 6 feet, 204 pounds, Cooper doesn’t get the 2026 NFL Draft hype that his Indiana counterpart, Elijah Sarratt, does. However, Cooper had more catches, more yards, and just one fewer touchdown this season than his 6-foot-2 teammate.

So, while he may not look like your prototypical WR1, Cooper is one of the toughest, most productive, and most clutch wideouts in the 2026 draft class. The only downside here is that there may be a little too much overlap with Khalil Shakir to get the best out of both.