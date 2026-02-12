The Buffalo Bills have added an intriguing talent to their wide receiver room amid the NFL offseason. The AFC East club announced on Wednesday that it has signed wideout Jalen Virgil to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Virgil began his NFL journey in 2022, when the Denver Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent. Before that, he racked up 1,436 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 98 receptions during his time with the Appalachian State Mountaineers football program.

Although he only appeared in nine games with the Broncos, he made one of the team's memorable plays that season when he found the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown off a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson during a Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

That was also Virgil's first career catch in the NFL, making the touchdown even sweeter for the Appalachian State product.

Article Continues Below

Here's a look at that incredible play:

Virgil, however, missed the entire 2023 season due to an injury. He was waived by the Broncos in 2024, but was later signed by the Bills to their practice squad. He was later promoted to Buffalo's main roster, appearing in seven games for the team during the 2024 campaign. Virgil never recorded a catch during that stint, with the Bills giving him mostly special teams duties. Buffalo cut him in 2025, before he found himself on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad, and was even drafted by the United Football League's DC Defenders.

It has been quite a journey so far for Virgil in the NFL, but he'll continue to work for an opportunity to make it back to an active roster.