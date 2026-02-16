The Buffalo Bills have had a busy offseason so far in 2026, first firing head coach Sean McDermott and then promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the same role. The moves have come after a rough playoff exit for the Bills in the divisional round against the Denver Broncos this past season.

One clear area of need for the Bills heading into next year is at the wide receiver position, where Buffalo ranked among the least productive units in the league in 2025.

Recently, Bill Barnwell of ESPN proposed an interesting trade that would see the Bills add to this positional group while getting rid of a young talent in the process.

In the trade, Barnwell had the Bills sending out Keon Coleman and a 2026 first-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

“Thomas would immediately step in as Josh Allen's No. 1 receiver. For a team that's $10 million over the projected cap before making adjustments this offseason, Thomas' contract is a bargain for the next few years,” wrote Barnell, who also noted that “Coleman might have become that player for them, but after ownership bad-mouthed the 2024 second-round pick in a news conference, it's tough to believe that he has a long-term future in Buffalo.”

Coleman indeed has had a strained relationship with the coaching staff in Buffalo since being drafted their two years ago, and has not lived up to his expectations coming out of Florida State.

Interestingly enough, the Bills beat the Jaguars in the playoffs this past season, and now, the two teams might be in a position to help each other out before next year gets underway.

With Josh Allen firmly in the prime years of his career, it seems that the Bills are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to surround him with some production from the wide receiver room.