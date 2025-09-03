The Buffalo Bills are just days away from kicking off their 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills are hoping that this is the year they will finally hoist a Lombardi Trophy after spending the last few years of the Josh Allen era knocking on the door.

This offseason, the Bills reunited with a familiar face, Jordan Poyer, who once formed one of the top defensive backfield duos in the league alongside Micah Hyde in a Buffalo uniform. Poyer spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and signed to the Bills practice squad late last month.

On Wednesday, it was initially announced that the Bills had waived Poyer ahead of the new season, but Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network added some much-needed context to the equation.

“Just a brief move by the #Bills to get Gabe Davis on the practice squad then moved to the injured list. Poyer will still be on the squad as well,” reported Garofolo on X, formerly Twitter.

While Poyer is no longer the same player that he was during his prime years with the Bills, he is still a veteran with plenty of experience that can be imparted on some of the Bills' younger defensive backfield players, who will be counted upon more heavily in this upcoming season.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Bills are still trying to get the Kansas City Chiefs-sized monkey off of their backs this season, after losing to Patrick Mahomes and company four times in the playoffs over the last five seasons.

This offseason, the Bills improved on what was already an elite roster by signing pass rusher Joey Bosa, among other moves, and are hoping that this is the year things will all come together.

The Bills will kick off their season on Sunday at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a playoff rematch.