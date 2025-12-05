Darius Slay is still playing at a high level at age 34. The Pittsburgh Steelers waived the veteran cornerback this season in his first year with the team. The fit wasn't great, and the Steelers felt moving on was the best thing for both parties. The Buffalo Bills claimed Slay off waivers. However, Slay has yet to report to the team. As a result, the Bills are forced to put him on the reserve/retired list for the time being.

“The Bills are placing veteran CB Darius Slay on the reserve/did not report list after he refused to show up in Buffalo upon being claimed, source said. Buffalo will retain his rights.”

Slay recently said that the weather was a reason why Slay didn't want to go to Buffalo. Some things you just can't make up.

Article Continues Below

“I talked to them,” Slay said. “It was a neutral talk. I just said, ‘Hey, man. I’m 34. I know ya’ll be watching tape, but I’m trying to relax with my family and kid. I ain’t feel like packing up, moving.’ And then, on top of that — no offense to Buffalo — it’s cold as hell in Buffalo. I’m from the south.”

On the season, Darius Slay has 36 tackles (28 solo) and three pass deflections. He would have been a key contributor to the Bills' secondary, which has struggled at times this season.

The Bills will aim to compete without Slay, which they have been doing all season. They have a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.