The Buffalo Bills came into Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites, despite the impending rain. But the problems were not just coming from the sky early for the visiting club. Buffalo was down 16-0 at the half, and a Josh Allen interception ruined a third-quarter drive. The Bills also got tough injury news early in the second half, as Dalton Kincaid is out for the game with a hamstring injury.

“Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is questionable to return,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. “Dalton Kincaid now ruled out today due to a hamstring injury,” ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up later.

The Bills used Kincaid to get out of some gnarly situations in the first half. But after a bad drop amid the rainstorm, Kincaid left the game, grabbing his hamstring. He had two catches for 37 yards before the injury.

Kincaid has been a valuable red-zone target for Allen this season, already hauling in a career-high four touchdowns. Dawson Knox and Keon Coleman will be trusted in the key downs for as long as Kincaid is out. Coleman, the second-year receiver out of Florida State, did score a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Bills' offense was sluggish to start the game, in part because of the weather. Kincaid was one of many players to drop a ball as the rain picked up in South Florida. They are not going to get perfect conditions once winter blows in up in Western New York, however, so it is good preparation for the immediate future.

The Bills are back at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is a massive game next Sunday afternoon. Kincaid's absence from that matchup would be costly as Buffalo looks to catch up to the New England Patriots in the AFC East race.