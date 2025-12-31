With the Buffalo Bills in the quest for a Super Bowl, the team is coming off a brutal 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, featuring a disappointing outing from quarterback Josh Allen. As fans have dunked on Allen and the Bills, Cam Newton makes an interesting assessment regarding the viewpoint on Allen and Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

On Newton's show “4th & 1,” Newton would talk about Allen's frustrating outing against the Eagles, and believes there isn't the same talk with him as there is with Jackson when he struggles.

“If it was Lamar Jackson, would Lamar get this same grace? Why do you got to make it about Lamar and Josh? Well, last year Lamar Jackson did any and everything to bring his team back,” Newton said. “But Mark Andrews dropped a pivotal pass. He did. Some would say it was inaccurate. Some say it should have been caught. No.”

“Well, fast forward to Sunday's display of football. What we seen from Josh Allen that we just brush off and say, ‘Oh, yeah, he knows better.’ Game changers got to make that throw. I'm here to tell you, brother, there's a lot of things that Josh Allen does great,” Newton continued. “And I will be the person to stand on that table and say he is not held to the same standards as a Joe Burrow, a Patrick Mahomes, and a Lamar Jackson. Tell me why? I don’t know. Tell me how? I don’t know.”

Newton would go on to say that Allen's MVP season last season “was still controversial,” and would go on to say that he has no Super Bowl berths, just like Jackson. Though acknowledging this season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won't be involved with the playoffs, giving them a chance.