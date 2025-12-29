The Buffalo Bills lost another heartbreaker on Sunday, dropping their Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-12. In the loss, the Bills missed their only extra point attempt, which put Buffalo in a precarious situation in the game's closing seconds.

On Monday, the Bills released placekicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad, per the team's PR department.

The veteran kicker played the last two games for the Bills, making 2-of-4 extra points and converting his only field goal attempt, a 41-yarder against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

Badgley has been filling in for the injured Matt Prater, who suffered a quad injury in Week 15. Incidentally, Prater was kicking in place of the injured Tyler Bass. The Bills' starting kicker was placed on injured reserve before the season with a left groin/hip injury.

Article Continues Below

It is unknown whether the Prater will be ready to resume kicking duties in Week 18, or if the Bills will look elsewhere.

While Badgley did not provide much confidence, it is hard to put any blame on him for Sunday's result. Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter busted through the offensive line for yet another blocked kick, something Philadelphia excels at better than any other team.

In Sunday's loss, Buffalo out-gained Philadelphia by more than 100 yards. Yet, Josh Allen and Co. were unable to put any points on the board until the fourth quarter. With the loss, the New England Patriots clinched the AFC East, relegating the Bills to a wild-card spot.