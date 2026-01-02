The Buffalo Bills' quarterback, Josh Allen, has a chance to play this Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the New York Jets. As the Bills prepare to face the Jets, they have released their injury report ahead of this week's game.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/K6aVjUHTyA — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 2, 2026

Allen missed multiple days of practice because of a foot injury. However, he was able to play on a limited basis. After losing last weekend to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills' chances to win the AFC East disappeared. They will begin the playoffs on the road. Because they have already made the playoffs, this week's game against the Jets is insignificant to their playoff standings. Of course, they could start anywhere between fifth and seventh place.

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely rest their starters, while the Houston Texans are still playing for a chance at the AFC South. Therefore, it leaves the Bills with some decisions to make. They are already contemplating their usage of James Cook this weekend. Now, they might have to decide on how to use Allen. While he was able to practice, it was in a limited fashion.

If the Bills do not move up in the standings, they will begin the playoffs against the No. 2 seed, which could be the New England Patriots. They already defeated them at Foxboro a few weeks ago. If the Bills win, along with a Chargers and Texans' loss, they could move up to the fifth seed to face the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens. Still, with Allen still experiencing some pain, they might take the cautious route as they face the Jets at Highmark Stadium for the regular-season finale.