Last Sunday, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles eked out a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills. A game in which head coach Nick Sirianni was unapologetic in his ways.

One of those ways came in the first quarter of the game against the Bills. After Saquon Barkley scored the first touchdown, Sirianni and Pattulo were absolutely jubilant as if they had just won another Super Bowl, per Shayne L. Marsaw of the TTNL Network.

Did Nick Siriani and Kevin Patullo win the Super Bowl or score in Wk17 to go up 7-0. You decide. pic.twitter.com/mkQhFDZmow — Shayne L. Marsaw (@wasram) December 28, 2025

Though the Eagles won, many fans took to social media to express their discontent at such a premature celebration, per ML Football. However, Eagles fans didn't seem upset about the display.

“Eagles won the game. As a life long Eagles fan, I’m stoked. They beat a pretty good Bills team, in their stadium, with terrible weather. Feels like the Eagles are on the up and up heading into the playoffs.” @CoachMDeLancey said on X.

However, a contingent of fans was appalled.

Nick Sirianni is an EMBARASSMENT to The Eagles. An All-Time Great Franchise, being stained by an immature Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/zBONFT7jdE — Dave G (@OTBdavey) December 29, 2025

Meanwhile, one user put the play that propelled the celebration into context.

“Kevin Patullo when Saquon runs twice on first and second down for -4 yards” @HowieBurner said.

On Sunday, Philadelphia will close out the regular season against the Washington Commanders. Recently, they clinched the NFC East title for the second consecutive season.

Nick Sirianni's impact on the Eagles as head coach

Since becoming the head coach in 2021, Sirianni has propelled Philadelphia into the postseason each year. That included last year's Super Bowl title run over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Altogether, Sirianni has compiled 58 wins to his name and, along the way, coached the likes of Barkley, A.J. Brown, and Jalen Hurts to even greater prominence.

Even though the team's offense has battled inconsistency this season, Philadelphia has weathered that storm to be back in a prime position to win another Super Bowl.