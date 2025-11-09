On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will look to continue their winning ways when they hit the field on the road to take on the divisional rival Miami Dolphins. The Bills are coming off an impressive home win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week that effectively ended any doubt as to whether or not they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this year.

Heading into the matchup against Miami, there was some optimism that the team could be getting back one of its key offensive weapons this week, but unfortunately, on Sunday morning, the team got a rough update in that regard.

“#Bills WR Josh Palmer, questionable with an ankle injury, is out today. He worked out pregame to try, but wasn’t quite there yet,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Palmer has been out of the lineup for nearly a month now, ever since a road game against the Atlanta Falcons in October, in which he suffered the ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Bills' offense has picked up the pace in recent weeks, having knocked off the Chiefs last week and blown out the Carolina Panthers the week prior. Allen seems to have resumed his NFL MVP level play in recent weeks after he had cooled off temporarily, having torched the Chiefs' defense in last week's victory.

Having Palmer out there would certainly help the Bills' offense potentially reach another level as the NFL playoffs approach, but they'll have to unfortunately wait another week for that. Meanwhile, the good news for Buffalo is that they aren't exactly playing against a juggernaut this week in the Dolphins, a team that has been among the league's worst throughout this season and was most recently blown out by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills-Dolphins game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.