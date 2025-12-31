The Buffalo Bills will start the 2025 NFL playoffs as a wild-card entrant after failing to win the AFC East. Despite not having anything team-related to play for, there is a chance that James Cook can win the rushing title this weekend. That alone gives coach Sean McDermott something to ponder as Week 18 approaches, according to Bills' beat writer Jay Skurski.

“That's definitely on my mind, Sean McDermott says of James Cook being in position to possibly win the NFL rushing title,” Skurski wrote on X.

Cook currently leads the NFL with 1,606 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor is behind him with 1,559 yards. Derrick Henry has 1,469 rushing yards, while Bijan Robinson has 1,445 yards.

With Josh Allen dealing with a foot injury, the Bills could possibly lean more on Cook to keep the pressure off the star quarterback. But there might also be more incentive to keep Cook healthy, as the playoffs are just around the corner. There is a lot of pressure on McDermott, and that could affect his decision-making for this game.

With this being a relatively meaningless game against the Jets, the team might be slightly more cautious in its approach. With Allen not practicing, there will be decisions to make for this game. The upside for this game is that Cook will know where Taylor stands by the time his game starts, as the Indianapolis Colts play in the earlier slot. Robinson also plays in the morning, while Henry will play in the nightcap against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the NFL rushing title on the line, Cook will likely get his chance to secure the top spot. But with a playoff game fast approaching, McDermott might opt to be careful with how he deploys his top running back.