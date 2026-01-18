The Buffalo Bills have made a number of brutal blunders on offense versus the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round, but the defense is doing them no favors, either. The loss of Ed Oliver only adds to their problems. The veteran defensive tackle suffered a knee injury during Saturday's face-off in Mile High and later took off his wrist tape, per James Palmer, indicating that he was done for the night.

Can Buffalo survive without him? Fans will have to sit through an overtime period to find out.