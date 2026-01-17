The Denver Broncos got stung with one NFL injury after another against the Buffalo Bills. Yet made Josh Allen pay through one late second quarter mistake.

Allen took off running amid Denver's pressure. He crossed the first down marker escaping the rush. However, he mysteriously lost the football in what appeared to look like a botched lateral attempt.

BRONCOS RECOVER 🤯 The Broncos recover the Fumble and go on to score the FG giving them a 20-10 lead at halftime! pic.twitter.com/Qma9VjsM9Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

Will Lutz came in to boot a 50-yard field goal to end halftime. That takeaway lifted the Denver lead to 20-10. But that wasn't the last Allen miscue.

Josh Allen adds another turnover in Bills vs. Broncos

Nik Bonitto broke through the blindside protection to set the tone in the second half.

Article Continues Below

Plays like this are why Nik Bonitto had a career year 😤 BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AJrtA4A0ch — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2026

Rare that Allen turns the ball over in consecutive offensive sequences. But Denver pounced on back-to-back fumbles.

Lutz, again, completed the drive with tacking on three more points — extending the lead to 23-10. Denver outscored Buffalo 20-3 in that period.

Allen looked efficient passing wise: Completing 8-of-10 passes for 81 yards. Yet the offensive woes continued after the second fumble — misfiring on a botched swing pass on the first play of the following possession. He managed to find Dalton Kincaid for a 25-yard rumble that drove Buffalo to Denver territory.

Buffalo entered the red zone with under 7:35 left in the third. Allen then lasered a short throw to Keon Coleman inside the 10-yard line — who forced a missed tackle before diving into the end zone to make it 23-17.

Denver sat at 215 total yards before Allen-to-Coleman sliced the lead. The Broncos were also losing the time of possession battle (Buffalo held the ball for 22:04) before going back out on offense.