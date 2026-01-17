The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Denver Broncos on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Leading up to the contest, Buffalo has had some concerns regarding the injury status of Ed Oliver and several of his teammates. About an hour before the scheduled 1:30 p.m. EST kickoff, the franchise reveals who is playing and who is not.

Reports indicate that Oliver, along with wide receiver Curtis Samuel are officially active for the playoff matchup against the Broncos, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Additionally, running back Ty Johnson and linebacker Terrel Bernard are ruled out.

“Bills pass game RB Ty Johnson and LB Terrel Bernard are OUT today vs. Broncos. Ed Oliver and Curtis Samuel officially active.”

Ed Oliver and Curtis Samuel were activated off the IR on Friday, which made them available for Saturday's contest. But now they will both officially participate in the game against the Broncos. This will be Oliver's first game back since the team's 40-9 Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers. He's been dealing with a biceps injury throughout the 2025-26 campaign, as he only played in three games this season.

As for Samuel, the 29-year-old wide receiver should fit right back into the starting lineup and serve as one of the top pass options for quarterback Josh Allen. However, with Ty Johnson out, the offense may need Ray Davis and Frank Gore Jr. to take on bigger roles in the backfield.

As for Terrel Bernard, the Bills appear to be without one of their starting inside linebackers. Shaq Thompson should be expected to get the start in Bernard's absence.