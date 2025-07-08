Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is getting back into his rhythm with the Buffalo Bills as he prepares for a second season as MVP Josh Allen's backup. After two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former Pro Bowler returned to Buffalo in 2024, where he previously played QB2 behind Allen in 2021.

Trubisky returned to the Bills shortly after being let go by Pittsburgh and remains the frontrunner for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Even though he didn't see any significant action in 2024—thanks to Allen's impressive streak of 104 consecutive regular-season starts—the team still sees him as a dependable safety net. Bills general manager Brandon Beane pointed out that while the job isn't set in stone, Trubisky understands what's expected of him.

“He knows he's got to come out and show he's the right guy if something happens to Josh Allen,” Beane said.

While he'll technically need to earn the backup position during training camp, the competition with Mike White hasn't stirred up much excitement. White had a rough outing in his only game for Buffalo, completing just 3-11 passes for 28 yards in a Week 18 loss to New England. That performance didn't do much for his résumé, which features only seven career starts and a 2-5 record.

In contrast, Trubisky brings a wealth of experience and production. As a former No. 2 overall draft pick, he has a career record of 31 wins and 26 losses as a starter, throwing 68 touchdown passes in 57 games. His best season was in 2018 when he guided the Chicago Bears to an impressive 11-3 record, secured a playoff spot, and earned himself a Pro Bowl selection.

Even though Trubisky had limited playing time with the Steelers last season, he was pretty effective—boasting a completion rate of over 73 percent plus two touchdowns and no interceptions. While it seems his days as a full-time starter might be behind him, the Bills are confident he can step in and manage the offense if the situation calls for it.

With their eyes on the playoffs, Buffalo is keen on bolstering depth throughout the roster, including at the quarterback spot. Unless something unexpected happens during training camp, the Bills will rely on Trubisky as their backup quarterback.