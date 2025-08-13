Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't play in the team's 34-25 loss to the New York Giants in their preseason opener. With Buffalo's second preseason matchup coming up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, there's a chance that Allen doesn't play that game either. Whether or not he does, the Bills' starting signal caller trusts the decision making of head coach Sean McDermott, according to statements made to team beat reporter Paul Hamilton Tuesday.

“Allen said it’s not essential for him to play to be ready for the regular season,” wrote Hamilton on Tuesday. “‘I think I’m in a good spot, I think that going and practicing against somebody (Friday in Chicago) when we’re not live, I think those are good reps to get, so no I don’t think I need preseason reps, but if I were to get them I’d appreciate them, but I don’t think it’s a situation where I need to get out there.'”

Allen does have a solid point. Nowadays, the joint practices played against other teams, usually before a preseason matchup, are more important than the game itself. Furthermore, most teams play the starters for a series or two in most of the games, along with usually a half of playing time in a third game. If Allen's play in the joint practices is sufficient, don't be surprised to see the reigning league MVP remain on the sideline until the team's regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7th.

Does Josh Allen need any preseason reps for Bills?

Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during offensive drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Based on how well the Bills have played since McDermott and GM Brandon Beane took over, they've earned the benefit of the doubt. Yes, Buffalo still hasn't captured its first Super Bowl title. However, this year's team might be the most talented one since the early 90s squads that made four straight Super Bowls.

Allen is fresh off his first MVP win, not to mention his marriage to actress Hailee Steinfeld this offseason. The quarterback is one of the league's most recognizable faces, and is considered to be the main rival to the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to the title of the NFL's best quarterback. As long as he's deemed to be ready to go come September 7th, it should be another standout season for Buffalo's franchise signal caller.

