The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 on Sunday, moving to the Divisional Round. While most of the injury discussion was around Josh Allen, a different position group lost a key player. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis left the game with a knee injury, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says could cost him the season.

“Bills WR Gabe Davis will have an MRI today, but his knee is so swollen that doing an initial diagnosis was a challenge. Does not look good for the rest of the playoffs,” Rapoport reported.

Davis spent one year with the Jaguars in 2024 before returning to the Bills for 2025. He made two catches for 14 years, including a touchdown, on Sunday against his former team. But according to Rapoport, that could be the end of his playoff run.

Davis played in only six games this season, recovering from a knee injury he suffered with the Jaguars. In those games, he made 12 catches for 129 yards. But there was still hope that Davis could be a key contributor in the playoffs, and with good reason. In the 2022 Divisional Round, a.k.a the 13 Second Game, Davis had eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

The Bills have had a weak receiver core all season long. Keon Coleman's struggles have been well documented, both Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid have been injured, and Davis has hardly played. That has led to important snaps for Brandin Cooks, who made the big catch late in Sunday's game.

The Bills are heading to Denver to face the Broncos in the Divisional Round. Denver won 14 games this season on the strength of their defense, including their secondary. That unit against Buffalo's wide receivers is a tilted matchup, and still would be if Davis were playing.

Can Allen and the Bills overcome this injury and get to the Super Bowl?