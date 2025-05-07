May 7, 2025 at 10:54 AM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an exciting 2025 NFL offseason. Jacksonville, eventually, snagged former Tampa Bay OC Liam Coen as their next head coach. The Jaguars also made some bold moves during the 2025 NFL Draft to add talent to the roster. Now the Jaguars have made a surprise move, parting ways with an offensive weapon they added last offseason.

The Jaguars released WR Gabe Davis on Wednesday, per Ari Meirov.

Jacksonville signed Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract during free agency last spring. He only played one season of that three-year contract before being released.

The Jaguars added Davis to help unlock their offense ahead of the 2024 season. That did not go according to plan.

Jacksonville finished the 2024 season with a bottom-10 offense that showed few signs of hope for the future aside from Brian Thomas Jr.

Davis was almost a non-factor in Jacksonville's offense. He hauled in 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games played. That put him at seventh spot on the team in receiving yards, even falling behind guys like Parker Washington and Brenton Strange.

Davis never lived up to the production he had during his years in Buffalo.

The Bills drafted Davis in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis was an immediate contributor, putting up over 500 yards and five touchdowns in each of his four seasons with the Bills.

Jaguars made Gabe Davis expendable after drafting Travis Hunter during 2025 NFL Draft

The Jaguars traded up during the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting superstar Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. Hunter is a unique player who can play both wide receiver and cornerback at a high level. The Jaguars plan to use him primarily as a receiver, but he will have a role on defense as well.

This move made Davis expendable, as he would have been the team's third receiving option at best.

Jacksonville will head into training camp with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter as Trevor Lawrence's top targets in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Davis will likely become a free agent assuming he clears waivers. He will be free to sign with any team, which would probably happen later this summer as training camp approaches.

It will be exciting to see Thomas Jr. and Hunter on the field together later this fall.