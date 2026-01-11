Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen wants fans to forget about any potential injury concerns after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to the Wild Card round.

The reigning MVP was examined for multiple injuries in the win, hurting his head, hand and knee all in the first half. Regardless, he never missed a snap and claims he is good to go for the Divisional Round.

Allen admitted that he got “rolled up on” early in the game, but he told reporters that he's “good” after the game, Joe Buscaglia of ‘The Athletic' reported. He went on to tell the fan base that he “loves them” because “I got you, you got me,” via WGRZ reporter Jonathan Acosta.

Allen first hurt his head after a few Jaguars linebackers fell on his helmet at the end of a run. He immediately took a brief visit to the blue tent, but was back on the field by the time Buffalo got the ball back.

His next injury came a few drives later, when Allen's right index finger hit one of his linemen's helmets at the end of his throwing motion. He immediately grabbed his hand and jumped, but did not leave the game either.

Allen's final injury appeared to be the most serious upon first glance when his knee got bent backward after breaking the plane on a two-yard touchdown run. The quarterback immediately grabbed his knee, but again remained in the game.

Allen entered the game already dealing with foot pain, as the CBS broadcast pointed out. He now has one week to heal up before the Bills likely face the Denver Broncos on the road in the Divisional Round, pending the result of the final two AFC Wild Card games.