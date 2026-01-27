On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills surprised the NFL world by promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be their new head coach, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The news comes a week after the Bills moved on from head coach Sean McDermott following their playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

Now, the NFL world on X, formerly Twitter, is reacting to the Bills' big move.

“Bills Mafia wanted kubiak but couldn't afford him joe brady it is then champ,” wrote one fan.

Others took a more optimistic approach.

“Joe Brady was one of my three Tier A candidates this cycle. Very excited he's getting this opportunity,” wrote another.

Still, not everyone was convinced that it was a good hire for Buffalo.

“LMAO DON'T BACKTRACK NOW, JOE BRADY IS YOUR HC. ENJOY THOSE WR SCREENS,” wrote one skeptic.

“Allen never seeing a super bowl in his lifetime son,” added another.

Clearly, fans are split on the Bills' decision to promote their next head coach from in-house as opposed to exploring some of the candidates on the open market.

Brady has been a hot name in NFL coaching hiring seasons in years past for his ability to work some offensive magic, turning the Bills into one of the league's most dominant units on that side of the ball over the last few years. However, how much of that is due to Brady's expertise, and how much is due to the otherworldly play of quarterback Josh Allen is certainly a question mark.

The hope is that Brady will be able to manage games a bit better than what Sean McDermott was able to do for the Bills over the last few seasons, when the team consistently found ways to come up short in the postseason.

In any case, the Bills' 2026 season is slated to get underway in September.