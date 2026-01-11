There is nothing better than playoff football. All three games to start Wild Card weekend were close and down to the wire. The Buffalo Bills have defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in a 27-24 victory. Josh Allen played incredibly and scored the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter to give them the lead. The TD was set up by a 9-yard tush-push to get them to the 1-yard line.

After the game, Allen and head coach Sean McDermott ran off the field in front of a ton of Bills fans. Bills Mafia showed out in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

What a scene pic.twitter.com/rpH0uP0MNW — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Sean McDermott walks off a road victor for first time in playoffs. #Bills pic.twitter.com/j6N56gLTKW — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Allen played like Superman and got the job done when there were some doubts about him making a Super Bowl run with this roster in 2026. Allen and the Bills will wait to see the outcome of the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots game later tonight to determine if they will head to Denver to take on the Broncos. If history repeats itself and the Patriots beat the Bolts on Sunday night, then the Bills will travel to Colorado and take on the No. 1 seed Broncos. If the Bolts win, then they will head to Denver instead of Buffalo. Allen and the Bills would then watch the Steelers/Texans matchup to see where they travel next.

Could this be the year where the 5-7 seeds all upset and steal wins in the Wild Card? With the Texans favored over the Steelers, there is a chance it happens if the Chargers can upset the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.