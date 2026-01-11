The Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 on Sunday, moving to the Divisional Round. For the first time since 1992, Buffalo has won a road playoff game. They did it on the back of their quarterback once again. Watch as Bills superstar Josh Allen gets ten yards on a Tush Push that led to the game-winning touchdown.

ARE YOU KIDDING, JOSH ALLEN?!?! 😱 The Bills QB almost got carried into the end zone 😂pic.twitter.com/ZCraJH3i0Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

It was 4th and inches at the 10-yard line with the season on the line for the Bills. Everyone in the country knew which play they were going to run, but that did not stop Allen. He plunged into the line, where guard O'Cyrus Torrence picked him up and carried him to the doorstep of the goal line. From there, Allen took over.

Josh Allen turns perhaps the longest tush push ever into a TD to take the lead again with 1:04 left 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/QvcZsZ6KYv https://t.co/NBaISbgjd1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026

Bills defender Cole Bishop intercepted Trevor Lawrence on the first pass of the ensuing drive, locking in a Bills win. Buffalo's defense struggled in the fourth quarter, but they came up with the big stop to end the game.

Allen was spectacular for the Bills, picking up 306 total yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. They scored only 10 points in the first half, but Buffalo was able to keep up with Jacksonville in the second half. Much of that was thanks to Allen, who picked up his first road playoff win on Sunday.

This win could serve as a monkey-off-the-back win for the Bills in many ways. Not only have they finally won a road game, but they do not have Patrick Mahomes in their sights this January. Buffalo has not been to the Super Bowl since the 1993 season, and this may be their best chance to get there.

The Bills await the winners of the remaining AFC games to find out their next opponent. If the New England Patriots win on Sunday night, the AFC East rivals will face off for a third time this year. If the Los Angeles Chargers pull off the upset, Buffalo will visit the winner of Houston at Pittsburgh.