The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins 30-13 on Sunday, falling to 6-3 on the season. As the New England Patriots won simultaneously, Buffalo's path to the AFC East title got rockier in Week 10. Despite catching a touchdown, Keon Coleman has caught the ire of Bills fans, and Josh Allen did not help put out that flame after the game.

“Josh Allen when asked if Keon Coleman is doing enough with the chances he’s been getting: *long pause* ‘He got one today, so yeah,'” Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reported.

Coleman was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State as the Bills' solution to Stefon Diggs' departure. After Sunday's game, he has 886 yards in 21 games, an average of just 42.1 yards per game. His touchdown reception on Sunday was just the seventh of his young career.

The Bills reportedly called the Dolphins about Jaylen Waddle's availability before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. They were unwilling to pay the high price for the Alabama product, but paid the price when Waddle scored on Sunday. The Bills know that their window is not going to stay open forever. Their pursuit of Waddle should tell fans everything they need to know about Coleman's future as the X receiver.

The Bills are now 1.5 games behind the Patriots. They do not have the tiebreaker due to their loss to New England in October. The two sides square off in Foxboro in Week 15 in the game that could decide the AFC East. With the trade deadline behind them, Buffalo will have to win that game with Coleman as their top receiver.

The Bills lost Dalton Kincaid to a hamstring injury in the second half on Sunday. If the tight end misses any significant time, Coleman will be leaned on as the red-zone target. Can the youngster handle that workload?