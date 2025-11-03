The Buffalo Bills look unstoppable heading into Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season. Buffalo got one of its biggest wins of the season on Sunday, crushing Kansas City 28-21 in a game that had a playoff atmosphere. Josh Allen and the offense played well, but Buffalo's defense made the biggest impact on the game.

The Bills had Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes under constant pressure in Week 9.

Buffalo pressured Mahomes on a whopping 52.6% of his dropbacks on Sunday, per Next Gen Stats. This is the highest pressure rate the Bills have managed against Mahomes over their last nine matchups dating back to 2020.

And even conventional accounting stats show that Mahomes was struggling against the Bills. He went 3-of-16 for 61 passing yards and an interception when under pressure against Buffalo.

The Bills completely shut down the Chiefs on offense, even when Mahomes was not under pressure. The legendary quarterback finished 15-of-34 with 250 passing yards and an interception on the game.

Kansas City's offense matches up well against Buffalo's defense on paper. But the Bills were still able to stun the Chiefs and completely change the game.

Now the Bills hold a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs. That could come in handy when it comes time to determine playoff seeding later this winter.

Josh Allen, Bills offense continues to dominate Chiefs in regular season

Of course the Bills could not have beat the Chiefs without QB Josh Allen.

Article Continues Below

The veteran quarterback had a great game, going 23-of-26 for 273 passing yards and a touchdown. He also added six carries for 19 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

It was Allen's 47th career game with at least one rushing and passing touchdown.

Allen gave a humble response after the big win.

“I mean, I think it was a team effort. A lot of hard work went into this. Had a great week of practice, a really good game plan. Guys came out and made some plays, and we made one more than they did tonight,” Allen said.

Buffalo has already beaten the Chiefs and Ravens in the regular season, which could help them secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs later this season.

Perhaps this could be the special season that Bills fans have been waiting for. But the team will stay focused on one game at a time, regardless of how optimistic their fans will get.

Next up for the Bills is a Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.