The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills have been playing each other for the past few years in the regular season, and the games can end up going any way. This time, it was the Bills who took the win, as Josh Allen did all he could to lead his team. He finished the game completing 23 of his 26 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown, and on the ground, he rushed for two touchdowns.

His skillset is hard to defend, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo came up to Allen after the game and told him he wanted him to retire.

“I don't want to play you anymore. I want you to retire,” Spagnuolo said.

#Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo to #Bills QB Josh Allen after Sunday's game: "I don't want to play you anymore! I want you to retire!" 😂 (📽️ @insidetheNFL)pic.twitter.com/RpqehmHNsM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 3, 2025

That's probably what most defensive coordinators are thinking, but the bad news is that Allen won't be going anywhere, any time soon. The Bills are now 6-2, and you can say Allen is one of the main reasons for their success. There aren't many teams in the league that can stop him, and there's a chance he's only going to get better.

In all honesty, Spagnuolo might be the one coordinator who knows how to contain Allen, because the Bills have always had a hard time beating the Chiefs when it comes to the postseason.

Article Continues Below

Chiefs looking to bounce back after another 1-score loss

The Chiefs have always been a team that knows how to execute at a high level, but recently, they've had a hard time doing so. That showed up against the Bills, as they lost 28-21 and had a chance to at least tie the game. Afterwards, Patrick Mahomes noted that the team has to be better in those situations, like they have in the past.

“We’ve had great moments and we’ve had bad moments,” Mahomes said via NBC Sports. “We’ve got to be more consistent as a team, I’ve got to be more consistent as a quarterback, and we’ve gotta be able to battle. We’ve kind of been in a lot of these tight, close games in our history, but they’re not going our way now.

“How can we deal with that adversity? How can we be better and learn from it? You can only learn from so many losses. You’ve got to learn from it fast. It’s going to be an uphill battle when we get back, but I think our guys are up to it.”

If there's one thing about the Chiefs, it's hard to count them out because they always find a way to win.