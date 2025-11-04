The drumbeat around Jakobi Meyers grew louder across the AFC, and it pulled two familiar suitors into the same lane. Pittsburgh’s search for a chain mover at receiver put the Steelers on the phone with Las Vegas, and the Buffalo Bills' need for another reliable target had them checking in as well.

Both teams kicked the tires as the deadline neared while the Raiders held firm on price and timing.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Buffalo was among the teams that inquired about Meyers, who ultimately landed elsewhere, with Jacksonville stepping in to complete the deal.

The Bills' continuing to sniff around the wide receiver market was no surprise, given their on-schedule needs and the value Meyers offers as a route winner and third-down finisher.

From a fit standpoint, the Bills’ interest matched their problem set. When coverage tilts toward the top option, Buffalo has searched for consistent answers underneath and in the red area.

Meyers profiles exactly there, a receiver who separates quickly and converts in traffic. That is also why Pittsburgh explored the same path, hoping to ease pressure on a room that has leaned heavily on its headliners and needed a possession option to stabilize drives.

Las Vegas controlled the leverage. With no urgency to move a starting caliber wideout, the Raiders could wait for the right offer or carry Meyers into the back half as a steadying presence around Geno Smith and Brock Bowers.

That posture pushed interested teams to weigh rental value against mid-round capital, a calculation that often cools talks unless a buyer blinks.

The Bills did not force it. Their inquiry signals a clear intention, reinforce the pass-catching depth without overpaying, but the market moved quickly.

Jacksonville ultimately closed the loop. The Jaguars acquired Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders on Tuesday, sending fourth and sixth-round picks, per reports. It is a timely reinforcement with Travis Hunter on injured reserve and a playoff push in play.

Given Meyers’ 2024 production and role, Jacksonville is betting on immediate chemistry in Liam Coen’s offense while keeping the door open for Hunter’s return later this season.

Buffalo now pivots to internal answers and a watchful eye on waiver churn. The search did not end in a trade this time, but the need that sparked the inquiry remains on the checklist for a team with January ambitions.