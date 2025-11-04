The NFL has a soft spot for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's love story.

The Buffalo Bills faced the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 2 to conclude Week 9 of the 2025-26 NFL season. The Bills won 28-21 over the Chiefs, which included a touchdown from Allen. The Bills quarterback married Steinfeld in May, and while she is mostly known for her acting, the Oscar-nominated actress can also sing. The NFL decided to make Allen's touchdown extra special on Sunday night by playing Steinfeld's “Love Myself” during the replay of his touchdown.

“Whoever decided to play a Hailee Steinfeld during a Josh Allen TD replay commercial break sequence should get a raise,” a fan responded on X with the clip. “Go Bills and FUKC.”

During a postgame interview Allen shared how he felt after winning against “the best.”

“They’re the pinnacle of what you want your franchise to be. They’ve been that for the last eight years,” Allen said. “Any time you get a chance to play the best and you can come away with a victory, you’re going to be feeling pretty good.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship

Allen proposed to Steinfeld in November 2024, and in almost every interview since they tied the knot in May, the Bills quarterback has praised his wife. The NFL MVP was asked what was the most fulfilling thing in his life, and Allen didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“My wife,” Allen said per ESPN. “My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rockstar in her work, in her life as a person. She’s everything that I need in my life.”

Even prior to the two getting married, the actress has been very supportive of his NFL career and believes they can win the Super Bowl next year.

“Why are the Buffalo Bills gonna win the Super Bowl?” the reporter asked the actress back in April. Steinfeld, without hesitation, offered a compliment to her then-fiancé: “Why do you think? Look who’s at the helm.”

While walking the carpet for her new thriller, "Sinners," Hailee Steinfeld — who is engaged to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen — showed who she's rooting for in the next NFL season. pic.twitter.com/QHf9F6RmdC — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 7, 2025

The Bills will be facing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 9.