The Buffalo Bills stood pat at the trade deadline. While other teams were wheeling and dealing at the trade deadline to improve their roster, Buffalo didn't make a move at all. From the outside, it seemed like Buffalo was content with their current roster construction.

However, that seemingly wasn't the case. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Bills tried to trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams. However, both AFC East teams refused to trade with their division rivals.

“The Bills were the high bidder for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and also tried to acquire then-Jets DL Quinnen Williams before Tuesday’s trade deadline, per sources,” Pelissero wrote. “In both cases, their AFC East rivals ultimately gave Buffalo no help in its push for a 6th straight division title.”

Waddle ended up staying with the Dolphins after the deadline, with Jaelan Phillips being the only Miami play who was shipped out. Phillips was traded out of the AFC to the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams, on the other hand, was traded by the Jets to the Dallas Cowboys, one of two New York players to be traded at the deadline. The Bills missed out on filling two key positions on their roster.

Missing out on Waddle, in particular, is a tough blow for the Bills. Buffalo has long been looking for a top-flight option for Josh Allen to throw to. The reigning MVP has made do with his current wide receiver core, but they still lack a true WR1 that Allen can rely on in a pinch. Waddle has played second-fiddle to Tyreek Hill in the last few years, but the Dolphins WR has shown traits that he could be a top option for most teams.

The Bills will take on the Dolphins in Week 10 of the season. Their first game against each other saw Allen throw three touchdowns as Buffalo took down Miami 31-21. With Hill now out for this season, Buffalo should, in theory, have an easier time against the spiralling Dolphins.