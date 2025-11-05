On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills picked up their most impressive win of the season by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in relatively comfortable fashion in front of their home fans. While the final score was a one-possession game, and Kansas City did try a couple of Hail Marys into the end zone, the Bills were in control of this game from the outset and proved once again that they are the Chiefs' biggest challengers in the AFC.

The Bills' offense had stagnated a bit in recent weeks, in part due to the injuries the team is currently dealing with, including to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

However, recently the team got a positive update as it pertains to his potential return to the lineup.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said on WR Gabe Davis, ‘I feel like he's getting close' to being able to play in a game. He wouldn't put a timeline on it,” reported Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Buscaglia also noted that “Bills HC Sean McDermott said RB James Cook's injury happened during Sunday's win over the Chiefs, and that Cook has been sore the last couple of days.”

Overall, the Bills would certainly love to have Davis, who has made some big plays against the Chiefs over the years, back in the lineup as soon as possible.

A strong game for the Bills

Beating the Chiefs in the regular season has never been a problem for the Bills in the Josh Allen era, so there is only so much wisdom or confidence that can be gleaned from Sunday's result.

However, this win still has to feel good for a Bills team that has spent the better part of this year hearing complaints from fans that they had yet to beat a good opponent this year (which was at least somewhat true up until the Chiefs game).

Now, the Bills can proceed with the knowledge that they do indeed have the talent to compete with anyone.