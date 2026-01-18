The Buffalo Bills endured a rough stretch against the Denver Broncos in Saturday’s divisional round matchup. Denver’s fearsome defense gained momentum early by forcing a James Cook fumble at the start of the second quarter. Then Josh Allen committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions, allowing the Broncos to take a 13-point lead early in the second half.

Buffalo made it a 23-17 game with a 73-yard touchdown drive. However, Allen’s uncharacteristically mistake-prone game continued with a brutal third-quarter interception. But the Bills’ defense stepped up and forced a Broncos punt. Then Allen responded with a nine-play, 85-yard drive capped by a perfectly thrown touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid, giving Buffalo a 24-23 lead.

The Josh Allen-Dalton Kincaid connection puts the #Bills in the lead. pic.twitter.com/z1QLnyhsYh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.