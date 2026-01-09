Bills Mafia has a chance to own a piece of the team's legacy.

Following news that the Buffalo Bills will be demolishing Highmark Stadium to create their new facility across the street, fans will be able to have a piece of memorabilia from the stadium to keep with them. According to TMZ, fans will be able to take home “seats, turf, lockers … and even the trough urinals.”

“People want those troughs. They want that kind of stuff, so we’ll make that available … you’re talking about Buffalo, and people take a lot of pride in the stadium,” Brandon Steiner of sports memorabilia company CollectibleXchange told the outlet. Steiner and his company have also worked with iconic venues such as Yankee Stadium, Texas Stadium, and Madison Square Garden in a similar fashion.

So far, Bills Mafia are wasting no time to make sure Highmark Stadium is a part of their keepsake collection, with “over 12,000 orders have already been placed,” the outlet reports.

Those interested in placing an order, the prices are ranging from $100 for a goalpost and $549 for one seat. The stadium seats 70,000 so you might want to start thinking about what you want to take home. Every few weeks throughout the year, the site will update with new products. It will be a mix of items that can be purchased for a set price with more unique items will be up for auction.

The sale of these items from Highmark will also be helping New York’s Erie County with their local initiatives as 50% of proceeds will be donated.

Highmark Stadium is scheduled to be demolished in March 2027, according to Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli, after being the home of the Bills for 53 years. Guelli told ABC7 back in March 2025 that the new stadium which will be across the street, is set to be completed in July 2026.

“This is a big investment; this is the biggest construction project in the history of Buffalo and we want to make sure it goes right,” Guelli said. “I think the most important thing is when you build, let’s make sure whatever goes up around it allows us to execute and make sure the fan experience is at a high level.”

“When the stadium comes down in 2027, we’re starting to see what’s that going to look like,” Guelli added. “But ultimately again, we want it to be a destination, we want it to be conducive to a great fan experience and be additive to whatever we’re doing at the stadium.”

You can shop the collectibles here.