The Buffalo Bills are riding high as Josh Allen, fresh off his first NFL MVP season, cements his place among the league's elite. Allen surged to No. 2 in ESPN's NFL Rank heading into 2025, a recognition of his historic production and efficiency last season. Expectations are higher than ever in Buffalo, with many believing Allen could finally deliver the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.

But Allen also shared a change in his daily routine that any fan can relate to: he now forces himself to put the phone down 30 minutes before bedtime. During training camp, with the team's 10:30 p.m. curfew in place, he's made a point of avoiding texting, scrolling, or late-night calls. “So we have to be in our room at 10:30. Now, obviously, when you get to your room at 10:30, it’s going to take you probably 30 minutes to fall asleep. But limiting the blue-light exposure to the eyes—stop staring at your screen, and just put it away—helps,” Allen told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

It's one of several adjustments Allen has made to maximize performance and longevity. He's aiming for at least eight hours of sleep per night, often more on off days. He's also hired a chef for meals twice a week, cut back on sugar and dairy, and incorporated massage and red-light therapy into his recovery. These steps, Allen says, aren't about addressing current issues, but about preparing for the demands of a long NFL career as he eyes playing well into his 30s.

Josh Allen remaining focused after MVP campaign

The quarterback's focus has expanded beyond just physical preparation. Allen admits he often thinks about his diet, training, and how every small detail impacts his ability to stay at the top of his game. His attention to detail is also reflected in how his role has grown inside the Bills' locker room, where he continues to set the standard as both a leader and an MVP.

Buffalo's staff is also trying to simplify Allen's mental load. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady emphasized that the ”new message” is for Allen not to worry about who's getting touches in a game. “Don’t feel like anyone needs to get fed. If there’s an issue with getting one player enough touches, I’ll handle that with my playcalls,” Brady explained. He added that Allen's efficiency in 2024 came from trusting progressions, not forcing plays, and that continuing that mindset will make Buffalo tough to beat.

With Allen in his prime, the Bills believe this may be their best shot yet. Buffalo will kick off its season at home on September 7 in a playoff rematch against the Ravens, with Allen looking sharper and more prepared. Could this be the first path to be paved, in a quest to win the Super Bowl trophy for the first time, for Allen and the Bills?