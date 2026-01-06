After playing what could be the last Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Week 18, the team uploaded a farewell video to their social media accounts that will get fans emotional.

The video begins with an old shot of Highmark Stadium, which was known as Rich Stadium upon its opening in 1973. It then shows shots of various iconic moments from games throughout the last 52 years.

A tribute to Highmark Stadium. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U5o1OUqZv9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 5, 2026

Towards the end, it jumps to the present day, showing moments of dominance from quarterback Josh Allen. The video ends with a sunset over the stadium during a game.

The Bills bid farewell to Highmark Stadium in Week 18

In Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, the Bills played their division rivals, the New York Jets, in the final regular season game at Highmark Stadium.

Next year, the Bills will move to New Highmark Stadium, which is being built adjacent to the existing venue. The original Highmark Stadium will be demolished in 2027. They broke ground on the new stadium on June 5, 2023.

There's a chance that the Bills never play in Highmark Stadium again. They are the sixth seed in the AFC, and they will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Given their seeding, there's a chance they don't host a playoff game, making the regular season finale their final game at the venue.

Luckily, they closed out the Highmark Stadium era with a blowout win over the Jets. They won the game 35-8, putting an emphatic end to the season. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played most of the game.

The Bills paid homage to their past in the game as well. They wore red helmets along with their traditional blue jerseys and white pants. The team also donned matching red socks.