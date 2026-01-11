The Buffalo Bills advance to the next round of the NFL Playoffs after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 on Sunday. It was a tough matchup, as Josh Allen had to battle through injuries early on in the contest. However, he shared his excited reaction to the big win immediately after the victory.

While talking with Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports, the 29-year-old quarterback credited his teammates for their valiant effort in beating the Jaguars. Overall, Allen liked what he saw from the Bills, but also admitted that he and his teammates must focus on the next round, as the job is not finished.

“Great win. Great team win,” said Allen. “All we gotta do is play our game and find a way to win a football game. We're on to the next… We're gonna play for each other. We're gonna fight to the very last second.”

The victory marks the first time since the 1992 season in which the Bills won a playoff game on the road. It was an impressive outing from Josh Allen, as the former MVP Award winner finished the day with 306 total yards, one passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown while completing 80.0% of his pass attempts. He did everything for Buffalo to get this win, but it wasn't without some adversity.

In the first quarter of the contest, Josh Allen was sent to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion. However, he passed protocols and re-entered the game without missing an offensive snap. Then, upon scoring his first rushing touchdown on the day, it appeared he had tweaked his knee. But once again, the training staff cleared Allen, and he was able to remain in the game and battle through the injury.

Josh Allen and the Bills are now advancing to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The four-time Pro Bowler will have a week to bounce back from any potential injury he endured in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.