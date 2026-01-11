The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are in the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card round. The Jags are the host, and battle with the Bills for one of the better matchups of this opening playoff slate.

In the first quarter of the game, Josh Allen got tackled awkwardly and went into the blue medical tent after the drive ended. Matt Prater nailed a 50-yard field goal to take a quick 3-0 lead as the away team.

Here's the play where Josh Allen initially got hurt. The Bills QB was evaluated for a head injury but has been cleared of concussion protocol, per @tracywolfson.pic.twitter.com/TC5VvDvJeU https://t.co/ENxc0ZHv12 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Josh Allen was quickly cleared of a concussion, but the situation is still something to monitor as this game continues on. Allen was shown on the broadcast as being fine on the sideline after leaving the tent.

The Jaguars responded with a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence found his young star, Brian Thomas Jr., for a short TD as they were in a goal-to-go scenario.

Before Allen could even get back on the field, 2025-26 Pro Bowl returner Ray Davis fumbled on the kickoff return, and the Jaguars recovered the ball. Davis was able to walk off the field, but was shaken up after the fumble. The Jags had an opportunity to make a big statement early in this contest if they scored another touchdown.

Stay tuned for more updates on injuries to both Allen and Davis early in this Wild Card matchup.