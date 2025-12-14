When Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to an upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, many fans viewed that as his official coming-out party. Two months later, Maye is constructing an even better performance against his AFC East divisional rival.

Maye opened up the game in Foxborough with an eight-yard touchdown run on the Patriots' opening drive. Just a few minutes later, the budding star reached the end zone on the ground again to extend New England's lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

DRAKE MAYE WITH HIS 2ND HOUSE CALL OF THE GAME👀pic.twitter.com/CMjtIiaVmV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Maye entered the game with two rushing touchdowns all season and matched that total in the first 15 minutes of Week 15. The MVP hopeful ended the first quarter with 67 passing yards, 32 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Patriots fans have been driving Maye's MVP campaign for weeks and used his second touchdown as further evidence for their case.

“DRAKE ‘DRAKE MAYE' MAYE IS THE NFL MVP,” one fan commented.

“MVP HIM NOWWW,” another reaction read.

Article Continues Below

“Give him the MVP already.”

“M.aye V.P.”

Maye and the Patriots extended their lead early in the second quarter with yet another rushing touchdown. Their third score came from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who beat the Bills' linebackers to the outside for a 52-yard score.

The Patriots are firmly in control of the AFC East, with a two-game lead over the Bills, against whom they own the tiebreaker. New England entered Week 15 in lockstep with the Denver Broncos for the best record in the NFL.

New England entered the game on a league-best 10-game win streak. The Patriots have not lost since dropping a Week 3 home game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.