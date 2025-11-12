When news broke that Brian Daboll was being fired by the New York Giants, fans around the NFL wondered who would coach Jaxson Dart next, but that isn't the only question suddenly on the table.

Sure, Dart is one of the more exciting young players in the NFL, and considering the young core around him like Abdul Carter, Malik Nabers, and Cam Stakaboo, the Giants could be really exciting in 2026 with the right coach pulling the trigger, but what about Daboll? Will the man who orchestrated one of the best offenses Josh Allan has ever played in be calling plays again next fall?

Well, in the admittedly “crazy” opinion of Nick Wright, he might just end up back in Buffalo, as, if the Bills struggle again in the playoffs, Allan could ask for his preferred coach to return for another tenure in the Nickel City.

“Brian Daboll, maybe he got a little unlucky on certain spots. His record? He deserved to be fired, but can I paint a scenario for you? Because who loves Brian Daboll? Josh Allen. Who some people feel like, you know, misses Brian Daboll? Josh Allen,” Wright declared.

“Now, the reporting from Tyler Dunn is that Daboll and McDermott didn't really get along great. And that even if Daboll hadn't gotten the head coaching job, that he might've left Buffalo. If you're right about Buffalo and they are one-and-done in the playoffs and they decide they have to move off McDermott, is it crazy? The idea that Josh Allen might say, ‘Hey, let Brian Daboll be my head coach here. Not my offensive coordinator, my head coach here.' I think there is a scenario where this actually works out really well for Daboll. I'm not, I'm not, you know, picking that, but I think it's on the board. If Buffalo has the type of season that you think they could have.”

Would it be crazy to see Daboll go from coaching a bad Giants team to leading one of the consistent AFC favorites after a mid-season firing? Most certainly so, but then again, if the Bills were to lose again early in the playoffs, it would mark the sort of sky-is-falling scenario that could cost Sean McDermott his job. If that happens, Allen would likely have plenty of say in who coaches him next and, as a result, could stump for his man like Wright suggested.