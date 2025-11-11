It appears that Malik Nabers supports Jaxson Dart in wake of the recent news that the New York Giants have fired Brian Daboll, at least according to his recent social media post.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share a meme that had a blonde-haired boy getting ready for school. The meme was reposted form a Giants fanpage on Instagram, and it's captioned, “Jaxson Dart leaving his house to go to practice this season.”

While the meme was originally posted a week ago, it's interesting that Nabers shared it the day after the Giants fired Daboll. “Okay, father, I'm darting off to pursue my educational prowess,” the boy says to his dad.

Upon stepping outside, the boy's wardrobe completely changes. He goes from wearing a sweater vest and khaki shorts to jean shorts, a white tank top, and a bandana. “Yo, what's up, B? How you feelin' What's going on, yo? Let's bounce, son,” the boy tells his friends outside.

Obviously, it's unclear if Nabers was sending a message with his post. Either way, it's a funny meme about his quarterback that caught the eye of Nabers.

Malik Nabers and Jaxson Dart will have a chance to be special in 2025 after the Giants fired Brian Daboll

It's a shame that the Giants never got to see Nabers and Dart at the height of their powers together. Nabers suffered a torn ACL injury during Dart's first start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before that, he was on pace for another stellar season, even with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball.

Meanwhile, Dart has taken the reins as the Giants' starting quarterback. He has had success despite missing his top wideout. Dart has thrown for over 1,400 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. he also has seven rushing touchdowns.

Before his injury, Nabers had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns. In his rookie year, he had a carousel of quarterbacks, and yet he managed to have over 100 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2026, the Giants will get their top wide receiver back. He should help the ascension of Dart as he heads into his second season in the NFL.