The Buffalo Bills (8-4) may have to rely a bit more on some Josh Allen magic in Sunday's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8), as both edge rusher Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard have been ruled out, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Fans were expecting this news based on their respective practice absences, so head coach Sean McDermott should have a contingency plan in place. Will it work, however? Although the Bills have held their own defensively, ranking first in passing yards allowed per game (163.2), eighth in total yards per game allowed (304.5) and 13th in points per game allowed (21.6), they have frequently staggered this season. They are especially vulnerable against the run.

Buffalo is giving up a whopping 141.3 rushing yards per matchup, which is third-worst in the NFL. Bosa's strength obviously lies in his ability to pressure the quarterback — five sacks, 41 total pressures and 25 hurries in 12 games — but the squad's leaky running defense could become even more exposed with him on the sidelines.

The five-time Pro Bowler, who is nursing a hamstring injury, leads the league with five forced fumbles and is enjoying a celebrated career resurgence in Buffalo. Joe Burrow just breathed a sigh of relief.

Bosa is not the only starter McDermott will have to replace, though. Bernard suffered an elbow injury in a Week 12 loss versus the Houston Texans and will now miss his second straight game. He has one interception, 40 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and three pass breakups during the campaign. The shorthanded Bills could face a worthy test in the form of the desperate Bengals this Sunday afternoon.

With wide receiver Tee Higgins clearing concussion protocol, Cincinnati will have its star offensive trio on the field for the first time since Sept. 14. Buffalo cannot just expect a last-place squad to arrive in Orchard Park. This could be a legitimate battle.

Josh Allen and company will try to compensate for any potential defensive deficiencies by picking apart a Bengals team that is surrendering more points than anyone in the NFL (31.2). The action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.