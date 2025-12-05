In October, the Buffalo Bills saw a huge blow to the defense with an injury to Ed Oliver. The Bills placed Oliver on IR after having surgery for a triceps injury, but there was always hope that he would return at some point this year.

In the middle of November, Oliver then shared a message to the fans that provided some optimism: “All in all, I’m back moving, baby.”

Whether or not he returns remains to be seen, but head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on the Oliver front on Friday, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

‘Bills HC Sean McDermott said there is a window for DT Ed Oliver to return potentially after the regular season and for the playoffs, but likely not sooner. Rookie DE Landon Jackson is confirmed out for the rest of the season, according to McDermott.'

Article Continues Below

Oliver was selected at No. 9 overall by the Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft and has been a steady force for the defensive line. This season, he has played just three games due to injury, but he has had 10 solo tackles and three sacks in a small sample size.

On Friday, the injury news got even worse as the Bills ruled out Joey Bosa and Terrel Bernard for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, so the defense has a lot of holes to fill.

At 8-4, the Bills making the postseason seems likely, although the AFC is crowded and things can change very quickly. If so, Oliver's return could come in the postseason.