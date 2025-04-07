The Buffalo Bills have been busy this offseason giving numerous players contract extensions. However, James Cook has yet to sign a contract extension this offseason despite being one of the only players on the roster being vocal about it. The latest rumor regarding the situation doesn't bode well for the franchise, however, there is at least a silver lining.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network claimed that James Cook and the Bills are “not in a great place.” However, Rapoport does believe that the 25-year-old running back will play for Buffalo next season.

Another bode of confidence for the situation is that Bills general manager Brandon Beane hinted that contract negotiations with James Cook will pick up after the 2025 NFL Draft concludes.

“I love [James]. Proud of his success just like these other guys that we got extended,” Beane said to the media. “I don't talk about negotiations. I would say his reps and him did put it out there that we did talk, so I'm not sharing anything new. It didn't lead to anything as far as closing in on a deal, so we moved on to the guys that we're on the same page with. At this point, we're onto the draft … I don't see us doing deals anytime soon. We're gonna focus on the draft, and getting our cap in order.”

Cook has been the featured back in Buffalo the previous two seasons. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 1,009 rushing yards, receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns. His 16 recorded rushing touchdowns were the highest in the NFL.

He's currently entering the final year of his contract and the rumors suggest the Bills are in the mix to possibly re-sign him before the 2025-26 season begins. But nothing is guaranteed and we won't know until at least after the NFL Draft.