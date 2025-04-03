The Buffalo Bills made the decision this offseason to reward Josh Allen with a contract extension worth $330 million, with an NFL record $250 million of it being guaranteed. The deal added two years to Allen's contract and locked him in with the Bills through the 2030 season.

Many people would wonder why the Bills would give Allen such an extension, especially if he already has four years left on his current deal. The extension did give the Bills any cap flexibility for the future, but with the move, they're showing that Allen is their franchise player and they don't want to let him go, according to The Athletic's Mike Sando.

“I view it like the NBA and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) or one of those other stars in a market where you may not be able to keep stars,” an exec said via Sando. “You want to do the max deal as early as possible, because in this case, you don’t have a franchise without Josh Allen.”

There's not every day that you get a big free agent target who wants to come to the Bills, but when you have a player like Allen on the team, you keep them as long as you can. The only true problem arises when that player is tired of the situation that they're in and wants to request a trade. In Allen's defense, the Bills have been one of the better teams in the league over the past few years, and it doesn't seem like they'll be falling off any time soon.

Will Josh Allen stay with the Bills forever?

The Bills are trying to make sure that Allen is with them for the long haul, and it looks like he shares the same sentiment. Even with the contract extension, he took less than what he could have gotten because he wanted to help the team still have enough resources to go and get more talent.

“What's five more going to do for my life than what I can do right now? I wasn't looking to kill them every chance I could and told my agent that,” Allen said via Sal Capaccio of ExtraPointWGR on X, formerly Twitter.

Allen has shown he's a top-tier quarterback is was awarded for his play by winning the NFL MVP last season. Every year the Bills are one of the best teams in the league, but when it comes to the postseason, it's obvious that their kryptonite is the Kansas City Chiefs.