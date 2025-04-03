The Buffalo Bills are doing everything they can to win with QB Josh Allen. The Bills understand that the moves they make this offseason could help get them over the hump and into the Super Bowl. Buffalo may have lose one of their offensive stars after the 2025 season due to a contract dispute.

Bills RB James Cook fired the latest volley in this conflict, putting his home in Orchard Park on the market, per WIVB.com.

Cook has a $5.3 million salary for the 2025 season. It is the final year of his rookie contract, which means that Cook will get paid next offseason. If the Bills are not willing to give him a massive extension, then Cook can seek one in free agency.

Cook made it clear back in February that he is seeking at least $15 million per season on a new contract.

The Bills have just $4.5 million in cap space heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. They are currently projected to have $13.97 million in cap space in 2026. As it stands right now, it seems that Cook and the Bills are destined for divorce in the near future.

This makes the 2025 season more important than ever for the Bills.

Bills GM Brandon Beane poured cold water on potential for James Cook extension

Bills GM Brandon Beane did not help matters when talking about Cook's situation on Sunday.

Beane poured cold water on the idea of extending James Cook this offseason.

“His reps and him put it out there that we did talk, so I'm not sharing anything new,” Beane said via Ari Meirov on X. “It didn't lead to anything, as far as closing in on a deal. So, we moved on to the guys that we were more on the same page with. At this point, we're onto the draft. Once we got Benford done, I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon.”

Beane explained that he has to think about constructing the final roster when considering extensions.

“We're gonna focus on the draft and getting our cap in order, planning for how we cut the 53 down,” Beane added. ” Because, like I've told you guys, even though we have cap space today, it's on top 51. So, depending on how many players we draft, who we see having the best chance to unseat players, and what that looks like at a 53 cut, we've got to plan for that as well. But again, just because we don't have [James Cook] signed today doesn't mean next year, we still can't get him done before he gets to free agency.”

It will be interesting to see if the Bills can agree on an extension with Cook next spring.