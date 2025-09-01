The Carolina Panthers suffered a tough injury with the loss of Jalen Coker. But they reunited with Hunter Renfrow. And the veteran receiver reaffirmed his commitment to the Panthers with his free-agency admission.

Renfro said he had choices, according to a post on X by Joe Person.

“Hunter Renfrow says he had other offers. But he was either going to play for the Panthers or not at all.”

The Panthers released Renfrow during final roster cuts. However, the injury to Coker reopened the door for Renfrow to return.

Panthers WR Hunter Renfrow back in business

The 29-year-old Renfrow, a former Pro Bowl slot receiver, did not play in 2024 because of his battle with ulcerative colitis. He now stands as WR4 in the Panthers’ suddenly depleted wide receiver room.

Renfrow’s illness left him feeling his NFL days might be over, according to ESPN.

“I felt so bad those two years, and I felt like I let my teammates down so much,” Renfrow said earlier this year. “Because I had expectations. I just signed a new contract [in 2022]. I had a new coaching staff that I was going to be perfect for. And I was just a dud.

“I was like, ‘Man, I know I don't feel well, but I do not want to play football again. Like, I do not want to let people down. I just want to go over here in my corner, do what I do, get into business.'”

Renfrow still has the ability to make things happen on the NFL field, said offensive coordinator Brad Idzik.

“He's got some freaky lateral quickness,” Idzik said. “And then when he opens up, he's like big strides, a powerful first four steps, which simulates, ‘I'm going full-tilt vertical.' He simulates that every single time, and then he eats up whatever leverage you give him.”

Tetairoa McMillan headlines the Panthers’ receivers with Xavier Legette as WR2. Also in the starting lineup are David Moore. Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Brycen Tremayne serve as backups. The lack of overall talent could make things tougher for third-year quarterback Bryce Young.