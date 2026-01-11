Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn exited Saturday's playoff game versus the Los Angeles Rams after colliding with wide receiver Puka Nacua. Considering that the Cats were on the precipice of upsetting MVP contender Matthew Stafford and one of the favorites to win the NFC, his status is vitally important. He remains in the blue medical tent at time of print, via the Underdog NFL X account.

Horn and fellow corner Mike Jackson comprise an effective secondary for the Panthers, so this unfortunate news gave the Rams a huge edge in the final minutes of the Wild Card battle.